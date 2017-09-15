Food truck chefs go head to head for a good cause Sept 16th

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow night, some of the area's most ambitious food truck chefs will go head to head for glory and a good cause. The competition will be at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan, and the winner will get some prize money and a trophy.



And a concert will follow the competition, featuring the talents of Kylie Frey and Wade Hayes.



Food and drink will also be available on-site for attendees -- all provided by the food truck competitors!



All proceeds will go toward the Stephens County Youth Center, making this night of fun a chance to do something great.



"We want to make enough money to support the community resource center, and to make sure we have enough money in our coffers at the end of the year to make a substantial donation to that group, so we work extra hard doing two events just to make sure that happens,” said Joe Henderson.



The fun kicks off tomorrow evening, the competition starting at 5 pm. The concert starts at 7 pm and will last into the night. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

