One man charged in Sept 3rd shooting on Red Elk Drive

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Issac Kayn Hill has been charged with 1st-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Dalton Freiheit on Sept. 3rd.

Freiheit suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a party in which alcohol was served in the Madische Estates area.

Authorities believe Hill attempted to cover up the crime by placing the gun on the victim's person.

Hill has been released on $40,000 bond.

