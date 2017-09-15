One man charged in Sept 3rd shooting on Red Elk Drive - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One man charged in Sept 3rd shooting on Red Elk Drive

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Issac Kayn Hill has been charged with 1st-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Dalton Freiheit on Sept. 3rd.

Freiheit suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a party in which alcohol was served in the Madische Estates area.

PREVIOUS STORY: UPDATE: Location of Saturday’s homicide in Comanche County released

Authorities believe Hill attempted to cover up the crime by placing the gun on the victim's person. 

READ MORE: Victim of weekend shooting in Comanche County identified

Hill has been released on $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

