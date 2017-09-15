4th annual Coin Show is underway at the Stephens Co Fairgrounds

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan is the place to be for coin collectors this weekend. The city's fourth annual coin show is underway at the Stephens County Fairgrounds until six this evening and from nine until five tomorrow.

Thirty dealers from across the country are there. They have some coins dating back to the 1700s. You'll also find $1000 and $500 bills for sale.

Organizers are hoping to see a younger generation at the event.

"It's free admission. It don't cost anything to come in. Dealers love to give out samples to the kids and talk to the kids and try to get kids interested,” explained coin show dealer Ed McGill.

In addition to the coin dealers, there are also two stamp dealers on hand.

