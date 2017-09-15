Biggs Recognized as OCADVSA 2017 Champion of Victims

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault presented Rep. Scott Biggs with the 2017 “Champion of Victims” award for his efforts in the legislature advocating on behalf of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"State Rep. Scott Biggs is a true ally in the legislature for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said OCADVSA Executive Director Candida Manion. “We appreciate his steadfast commitment to protect and champion for victims and their families during Oklahoma’s current criminal justice reform efforts. His passion and drive continues to move protections of victims forward in Oklahoma. We are proud to have Rep. Biggs as our friend and advocate."

“I am proud to be a part of the mission that this organization represents and honored to be recognized by them,” Biggs said. “As I have said many times before, the biggest element being left out of the current criminal justice reform conversation is the impact on the victims. As long as I am in the legislature, I will continue to speak up for the rights of victims and their families.”

