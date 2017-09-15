Man arrested in connection to Sheridan Rd Stripes robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Stripes store on September 14th.

Charles Reed Jr is charged with 1st-degree robbery, obstruction an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, a man wearing a black mask entered the Stripes store at 601 SW Sheridan Road and demanded money. The clerk claims the man who had his hand wrapped in a black beanie pointed at him/her before demanding that they empty the register. After the suspect took the money from the register, he fled on foot.

Based on a description, Lawton police officers were able to locate him. When officers called for him to stop, the suspect continued and a foot pursuit ensued. Police officers caught up with Reed a short time later and recovered the cash taken from the store as well as two crack pipes.

If convicted on all charges, Reed faces more than 10 years in prison. Court records show Reed has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1980s.

