Added security for Lawton High vs. Eisenhower football game

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Extra security will be on hand at tonight’s Lawton High vs. Eisenhower High School football game to make sure things don't get out of hand.

Through a few weeks of the season there have been a couple of minor issues at football games but so far there haven’t been any major problems. Friday, there is lots of pride on the line and while they want everyone to have fun, they want to make sure everyone is staying safe and following the rules.

Lawton Public Schools Police Chief David Hornbeck said with this week being a rivalry game, and MacArthur not playing in Lawton tonight, they expect a lot more people to be at the game.

"We don't just have the two high schools up there, we have three plus our four middle schools will show up as well. So, we have at least 7 schools, not counting grade school because they're usually accompanied by adults. A lot of times your middle school and high school age students, most those kids attend the game unaccompanied by adults. Anytime you have that many students in an area there's more chance of problems going on,” Hornbeck said.

Hornbeck said in the past, students would congregate in the back of the stadium near the bathrooms and concession stand. But this year, fans will not be allowed to hang out in the area. Instead, Hornbeck said they will be required to stay in the stands unless they are using the bathroom or going to the concession stand.

“Sometimes it gets really out of hand back there and we don't have enough adults to supervise that at times so if we have them remain in the stadiums it allows us to do our job more effectively and keep an eye on things a whole lot better,” Hornbeck said.

There have been talks about the "scream teams" at the high schools being banned from the game, but 7NEWS is told that was a misunderstanding. The scream teams will be allowed at the game, though they will be required to follow all Lawton Public School rules.

"The scream teams add a whole different aspect to the game I've been blessed with watching them over the last six years in basketball and football and they just add a whole new level of excitement to the game. We enjoy watching them and they are regulated by the administration, what they can do, what they can’t do, what they can say, what they can’t say,” Hornbeck said.

