Lawton chase leads to big meth bust

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A drug dealer is off the streets after Lawton Police arrested him during a traffic stop. Police said the drug bust happened on Thursday around three in the afternoon when officers tried to stop Ron Williams for speeding.

Police said Williams led them on a short chase before coming to a stop and admitting he had drugs in the car. Officers found three pounds of the drug which is worth approximately $150,000 in his car. Officials said it's uncommon to come across this much meth on the streets of Lawton.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said whenever drugs are brought into Lawton to sell police want to get it off the streets as soon as they can especially in large quantities like this. 

"Anytime we can go out and do something like this for our community and protect our citizens here as well from seeing it and possibly getting to children or their family members," Jenkins said. "We want to be able to do that. So as a police department being able to do something like this, it's always a great thing for us."

The department is being proactive in getting drugs off the streets. 

"This year we were able to get a lot of drugs off quantities of drugs off the street like meth, marijuana, things like that. Approximately equating to half a million dollars’ worth," he said. "Our special operations unit, they have been very busy getting with the community, talking to people, knocking on doors and trying to address the concerns of the citizens."

Jenkins said they're always trying to find drug dealers to protect the community but they don't have to do it alone. He said citizens are always calling the special operations division to let them know what's going on. 

"So if you are out there selling dope or any kind of illegal drugs just know that there are people watching, there are people who are willing to call the police department and work with us so we're able to take this stuff off the streets," Jenkins said.

