Local car show benefits Huntington's Disease Society of America

Owners lined up their cars and showed them off at the Great Plains Coliseum Saturday, all for a good cause.



It was part of the 7th annual Care to Cure car show. The Sweet Temptations Car Club hosts the show and gives all of the donations back to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.



Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.



There were raffle tickets and prizes for the best cars at the show.



These are a few of Carlos Rivera's cars that he cleaned up and showed off. He says his love for cars and passion for giving back to the community is why he continues to take part.

"It makes you feel great," said Rivera. "It's really a good way to spend time with good families and good friends."



Kathy Timberlake, a member of the Southwest Oklahoma chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America lost her husband and one of her son's to this awful disease. Her daughter also currently has Huntington's.



She says she knows there's others out there who need support, whether they have or know someone effected by Huntington's. Timberlake hopes people leave the car show more aware and informed.

"I would've educated my children better so they didn't have children or they would have made wise choices on their children," said Timberlake. "The tests didn't come out until '93, but if we raise awareness or people check things out in your family before you have children because there's nothing more devastating than to lose a child."



If you didn't make it out to the car show today but would still like to donate, you can do so by going tohttp://hdsa.org/

