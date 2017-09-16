Cops and Kids picnic brings many visitors - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cops and Kids picnic brings many visitors

[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]
[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police department showcased the unity between law enforcement and the community Saturday at the annual Cops and Kids Picnic.

"We're part of the community, said Sergeant David Schucker, Lawton Police Department. We are not just here to enforce the law. We are part of the community."

David Schucker was just one of many police officers and families who came out to enjoy the festivities at the picnic.

However, he said while having fun he remembered the importance of the day--- to bridge the gap between the community and police officers.

"In today's climate I think there is some animosity between the community and the police officers because of a select few incidents, said David. And overall, I think we want the community to know that we are not those guys."

The event offered a special time for kids to interact with police officers outside of their daily duties.

Numerous fun activities were set up for kids to enjoy including riding in police cars, learning to turn on sirens, K9 demonstrations and more.

Davids wife Sue Shucker said that was her hope for the day, for everyone to build a relationship with those who protect and serve.

"Being married to an officer of thirty-one years, the system has just changed, the community has changed, said Sue. If you look around you see everybody mingling with the officers. It's just huge."

She said while it was a no-brainer to come out to the event for another year and support her husband, this time she's recognized how far they've truly come.

"A lot of people think officers think they are up here and they are different and they are not, said Sue. And coming out here they are bending down to the kids and playing with the kids. They realize they are just like everybody else."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • No. 24 Florida beats 23rd-ranked Tennessee on Hail Mary

    No. 24 Florida beats 23rd-ranked Tennessee on Hail Mary

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:30:46 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:13:10 GMT

    Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.

    Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.

  • Pro-Trump rally draws hundreds, not thousands to Washington

    Pro-Trump rally draws hundreds, not thousands to Washington

    Saturday, September 16 2017 2:32 AM EDT2017-09-16 06:32:04 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:12:51 GMT

    Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.

    Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.

  • UK makes 'significant' bomb arrest but attack seen imminent

    UK makes 'significant' bomb arrest but attack seen imminent

    Saturday, September 16 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-09-16 06:49:15 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:12:41 GMT

    British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.

    British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.

    •   
Powered by Frankly