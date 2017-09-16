Omega Psi Phi Fraternity raise scholarships for Lawton students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity spent the day washing cars for a good cause. They are collecting scholarship money for five high school seniors in Lawton. Members have hosted the annual car wash for over 10 years.

Each year Omega Psi Phi awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500 for students heading off to college.

Chairman of the Lawton Chapter Wallace Mcloyd said the fundraiser is important to bridge the gap for students who have the desire to further their education but simply need a helping hand.

"There are some kids that want that opportunity to go to college and every little bit helps," said Mcloyd. "Somebody says well 15 hundred dollars is not a lot. Well if you put that with other things that you're trying to do, everything makes a difference."

If you would like to donate to the fraternities scholarship fund you can contact Mcloyd at 913-244-6419.

