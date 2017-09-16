Omega Psi Phi Fraternity raise scholarships for Lawton students

Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.
