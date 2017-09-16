Comanche County home up in flames

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A home out in Comanche County up in flames on Saturday, and first responders said the resident got out just in time.

A video of the fire was posted to the Cache Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

It happened near Southwest Paint and Southwest Pecan Road around 8:30 a.m. Cache, Chattanooga and Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Departments responded. The home was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

First responders say the resident was sitting in the front of the home when he heard popping noises. Then he saw the back of the home on fire. First responders said the blaze was catching everything close to the home on fire as well. But it was contained within 20 minutes of fire fighters getting there.

