Local swimmer going to USA Special Olympics

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -A 19 year old swimmer from Duncan has dreams of taking home a gold medal next Summer at the 2018 USA Special Olympics.

She is one of only 4,000 athletes selected from across the country and only one of only four Oklahomans that will travel to Seattle. They will be there for two weeks in July and compete as well as a chance to be selected for worlds.



This event will also be televised on ESPN.

When Kearsty McCoy is doing what she loves and swimming, she feels unstoppable.



"Well, it just makes me happy and it makes me feel free," said McCoy.



She was born with epilepsy, so swimming has been a challenge for McCoy. But, she doesn't let that her stop her... She's won many awards doing the 50 and 100 yard backstroke.



"I've won medals and first place ribbons and I've levered," said McCoy.



A lot of those awards being at many local and state special Olympics. She hopes to continue that next summer on the national stage.



"It would feel great," said McCoy. "I've just had so much support. It would feel awesome."



Although McCoy has her own struggles to worry about, she says she pushes herself to inspire other people to never give up.



"I want people to know if you work hard, you can achieve your dreams," said McCoy.



Andrew Bowers, the coach of the Duncan swim team says Kearsty's passion for the sport and how she leads by example is the reason she's gone so far.



"Kearsty is the ultimate teammate," said Bowers. "She's one of the most competitive people I've ever met. She's a great teammate. She's going to work hard for everybody. She's even a great leader."



McCoy says each dollar donated goes a long way and can't wait to represent our state at Nationals and maybe even worlds.



"I'd appreciate their donation so I can go out and support the state of Oklahoma," said McCoy.

If you would like to help pay for travel expenses and fees to send McCoy and her family to Seattle, you can go to https://www.mysook.org/USAgames/kmccoy

Her goal is $2,500 and has raised over $1,600 so far.

