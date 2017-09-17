Two police officers shot in Chickasha - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CHICKASHA,OK (KSWO) - Two Chickasha police officers were shot while serving a search warrant at a home near East Country Club Road and U.S. 81 in Chickasha. One officer was flown to the hospital. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released a statement saying they do not know the conditions of the officers. OSBI also announced they are investigating this officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon. The man who shot at the officers barricaded himself inside the home for several hours. He later peaceful surrendered.

This is a developing story.

