Two police officers shot in Chickasha

CHICKASHA,OK (KSWO) - Two Chickasha police officers were shot while serving a search warrant at a home near East Country Club Road and U.S. 81 in Chickasha. One officer was flown to the hospital. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released a statement saying they do not know the conditions of the officers. OSBI also announced they are investigating this officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon. The man who shot at the officers barricaded himself inside the home for several hours. He later peaceful surrendered.

The situation in Chickasha has ended suspect surrendered peacefully to OHP tac team — Capt. Timmons (@capt_timmons) September 17, 2017

This is a developing story.

