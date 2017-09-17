Marlow, Rush Springs residents hurt in car accident

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Two Marlow residents and one Rush Springs man were taken to the hospital Sunday morning following a crash in Stephens County.

The accident was on State Highway 29 and Cason Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 80-year-old driver Keith Urban from Rush Springs failed to stop at the stop sign going north on Cason Road. His pickup hit the other pickup going west on Highway 29. Urban's pickup landed on its top in a ditch.

In the other pickup, 74-year-old driver Erma Potts from Marlow was taken to Duncan Regional then to OU Medical with serious injuries. Her passenger Emmett Potts from Marlow was flown to Duncan then to OU Medical in critical condition.

Urban was taken to Duncan Regional in fair condition.

