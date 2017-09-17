Supply backpacks given to Hurricane Harvey victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Over 125 backpacks will be sent to Hurricane Harvey victims this week. That's all thanks to Comanche County Emergency Management. Volunteers packed bags full of toiletries, dry goods, clothing and more.

Deputy Director Chloe Lewis said they've been collecting items for two weeks to send to Houston.

She said although the storm is over, relief efforts are still necessary for those left with nothing.

"I think more than just the physical items they are getting, I think it shows that there are people that actually cared enough to think about them and to donate things like this and actually put them together for them," Lewis said.

She said they are not in need of anymore items. However, if you like to donate to Comanche County Emergency Management Hurricane Harvey fund, you can call the office at 580-355-0535 or reach out through their Facebook page.

