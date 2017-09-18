WANTED: One of two escaped Oklahoma Inmates caught in Pennsylvan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

WANTED: One of two escaped Oklahoma Inmates caught in Pennsylvania

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped by overpowering guards in northwest Oklahoma and stealing a prison transport van has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Major County, Oklahoma, sheriff's office said on its Facebook page that 32-year-old Andrew Foy was arrested Friday.

Details of the arrest and where it took place were not released and the sheriff did not return a phone call for additional information.

Authorities say Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped Aug. 22 near Fairview, Oklahoma. The Facebook post says Walp remains at large.

The van was later found abandoned and the men were last seen driving a stolen tractor-trailer rig in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

