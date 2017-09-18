Suspect identified in officer involved shooting in Chickasha - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Suspect identified in officer involved shooting in Chickasha

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
CHICKASHA, Ok (KSWO) -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the suspect in the officer-involved shooting which happened  Sunday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two police officers shot in Chickasha

The suspect, identified as Warren Klinger, barricaded himself inside his home near East Country Club Road and U.S. 81 in Chickasha for several hours after shots were originally exchanged with police. He surrendered peacefully to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OSBI has not released the names of the officers involved, but tell 7News one of the officers was treated and released from the hospital. The second officer was flown to the hospital in Oklahoma City. His current condition was not released.

