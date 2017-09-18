Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these juicy facts - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these juicy facts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is National Cheeseburger Day so we wanted to bring you some fun facts about one of America's favorite foods.

Like many of these new national holidays, the origin of National Cheeseburger Day is not known, and the birth of the cheeseburger itself is often disputed. One popular story credits the cheeseburger to Lionel Sternberger, who experimentally dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger while working as a fry cook at his father's restaurant "The Rite Spot" in Pasadena, California.

On average, Americans eat three cheeseburgers per week, for a national total of nearly 50 billion burgers per year, according to an infographic from website Offers.com. The world's largest burger was made on July 9, 2017 in Pilsting Germany, and weighed 2,567.5 pounds. It took over 300 people to make it. 

Below are some interesting cheeseburger facts from Offers.com:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:01:35 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:05 GMT

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

  • Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 06:51:26 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:02 GMT

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    •   
Powered by Frankly