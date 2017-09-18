Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these juicy facts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is National Cheeseburger Day so we wanted to bring you some fun facts about one of America's favorite foods.

Like many of these new national holidays, the origin of National Cheeseburger Day is not known, and the birth of the cheeseburger itself is often disputed. One popular story credits the cheeseburger to Lionel Sternberger, who experimentally dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger while working as a fry cook at his father's restaurant "The Rite Spot" in Pasadena, California.

On average, Americans eat three cheeseburgers per week, for a national total of nearly 50 billion burgers per year, according to an infographic from website Offers.com. The world's largest burger was made on July 9, 2017 in Pilsting Germany, and weighed 2,567.5 pounds. It took over 300 people to make it.

Below are some interesting cheeseburger facts from Offers.com:

