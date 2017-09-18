FBI searched ex-Oklahoma senator's office for porn - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

FBI searched ex-Oklahoma senator's office for porn

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Court records show the FBI searched the Capitol office of a former Oklahoma senator in March because a campaign aide allegedly saw child pornography on his computer.
         
Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey resigned in March after being arrested when police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore found him in a motel room with a 17-year-old boy he had allegedly hired for sex.
         
The Oklahoman reports that the FBI seized a CD-ROM and an SD card from Shortey's office the day after his resignation. The newly released court records show that someone contacted Moore police about the alleged pornography after seeing news about Shortey's arrest.
         
Shortey faces three child pornography counts and one child sex trafficking count. He's pleaded not guilty.

