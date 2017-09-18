Lankford supports Trump's approach to vetting those coming to the US

OK (KSWO)- US Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma believes the president should win in court.

The President has the responsibility to watch for national security and for courts to step in and to say no there are individuals that want to attend a university has a higher priority than actually national security that begs the reality of our history and our constitutional responsibility to the president.

Lankford says the Trump Administration is taking the right approach by trying to learn more about people wanting to come into the US.

