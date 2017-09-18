Bookstore owner suffered injuries prior to blaze - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bookstore owner suffered injuries prior to blaze

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City police are now investigating a bookstore owner's death as a homicide.

Last week, firefighters were called out to a book store. Inside, they found one person dead, and have since confirmed that it was the 66-year-old store owner.

Authorities said he suffered injuries that appeared to have happened before the fire, though they have not confirmed just how he died. Arson investigators say the blaze was intentionally set.

So far, there have been no arrests.

