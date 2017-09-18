LPD officers involved in chain-reaction crash, minor injuries

A three-car accident sent two Lawton Police detectives to the hospital early Monday afternoon.

The accident happened near 22nd and Gore. Officials say the two officer were in a car which was slowing down while the car in front of them was turning onto Sheridan off of Gore. A vehicle hit the back of the detectives’ vehicle and another car hit the back of that car.

The two officers went to the hospital to be checked out but their injuries are said to be minor.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.