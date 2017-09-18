Cameron University students dive in to “The Great Travel Ban Debate”

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Budget analysts expect average premiums for individual health insurance to grow 15 percent next year, largely because it's unclear if President Donald Trump will block subsidies to insurers.
