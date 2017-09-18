Cameron University students dive in to “The Great Travel Ban Deb - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron University students dive in to “The Great Travel Ban Debate”

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- While President Trump gets his policy-focused week started, students at Cameron University focused on Trump's recent travel ban.

Russell Post, a partner with the law firm of Beck Redden in Houston, paid students a visit to discuss "The Great Travel Ban Debate." It's part of Cameron's "Constitution Day"- a national observance recognizing the adoption of the U.S. Constitution.

Post said part of the discussion was geared toward defining the relationship between immigrants and native-born Americans. The supreme court will hear arguments on the travel ban in October, something Post says should be interesting.

"Interesting question because supreme court is being asked to decide whether president acted with a purpose of discriminating on the basis of religion, which is an unprecedented issue."

Cameron University has selected "American Identities in the 21st Century" as the theme for its 10th academic festival.

