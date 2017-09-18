Fisherman pulls gun case from Lake Lawtonka, finds owner on Face - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fisherman pulls gun case from Lake Lawtonka, finds owner on Facebook

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

A man fishing at Lake Lawtonka got quite the surprise when he reeled in an old gun case instead of a fish.

James Goosetree was bass fishing when he pulled up a gun case. Inside were two old, rusted shotguns. He turned them into Lawton Police that night and posted the pictures on Facebook hoping to find who they belong to and how they got to the bottom of the lake.

A few days later, the owner, Joey Salyer contacted Goosetree and claimed they're his.

