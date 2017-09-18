TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lane closures in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Parts of Lee Boulevard will remain closed until September 25th as workers clear debris from the demolition of the former Southwestern Hospital.

The outside westbound lane of Lee Boulevard between 4th and 5th Street will remain closed. Drivers will still be able to go both westbound and eastbound by following display cones, signs or signals.

Also, the southbound lane of Northwest 53rd Street, near Elm Avenue, will be detoured though September 25 as street repairs are made.

