Spirit of Survival is Sept 30th and Oct 1st

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Spirit of Survival weekend is just around the corner. It's one of the biggest events in southwest Oklahoma, and this year it's getting even bigger!

In addition to the half and quarter marathons, the 5k, and the kids’ marathon, organizers have added a bike ride.

If you haven't started training for one of the big races, you may be out of luck for this year. But, there are plenty of fun races that are great exercise and support the work of the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

Check out all of the events and register at spiritofsurvival.com.

