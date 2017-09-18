YOU’RE INVITED: Watch “The Vietnam War” film at Lawton Red River Vet Center

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
Budget analysts expect average premiums for individual health insurance to grow 15 percent next year, largely because it's unclear if President Donald Trump will block subsidies to insurers.
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
The Lawton Red River Vet Center is hosting a special week of viewings of the movie 'The Vietnam War" The center is screening the film for Vietnam veterans, their families, and the greater Lawton community. The film dives deep into the personal, social and political issues of the Vietnam War. Officials hope the screenings will serve as a springboard to help veterans work through any lingering issues -- such as PTSD.
