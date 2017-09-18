Trial begins for man accused of 2014 Lawton shooting

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
The 1,215-page defense measure defies a number of White House objections, but President Donald Trump hasn't threatened to veto the measure.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
A Chickasha truck stop owner is speaking out on an officer-involved shooting that happened near his store. He said the suspect was one of his customers.
