Trial begins for man accused of 2014 Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Day one in the trial of Victor Copeland is in the books but a jury still has not been seated.

Copeland faces a number of charges, including shooting with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit murder. Those charges stem from a deadly shooting in 2014

Once the jury is seated, the state will call witnesses to testify about the events of September 14th, 2014.

On that day, two brothers, Robert and Allen Anderson, were shot at a home on Northwest Kingsbury in Lawton. Both brothers told witnesses that it was Victor Copeland who had shot them. Robert ended up surviving that shooting but his brother Allen died from his injuries.

Just 24 hours after the shooting, police arrested Copeland, who initially denied the accusations. But police said he did admit to selling marijuana to Robert earlier that day.

Police said the next day, Copeland admitted to shooting Robert, saying they got into an argument. That's when Copeland said he went to get two of his juvenile friends. But he said he those two juveniles were the ones responsible for Allen's death.

Jury selection will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and is expected to wrap up quickly.

