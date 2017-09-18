Truck stop owner says suspect was one of his customers

A Chickasha truck stop owner is speaking out on an officer-involved shooting that happened near his store. He said the suspect was one of his customers.

The suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Warren Klinger.Investigators said after the shooting, Klinger barricaded himself inside a home.

That home is only about a hundred feet away from the Bronco Truckstop. The owner, Bassm Alzoubi said he saw Klinger almost every day and still can't wrap his head around yesterday's incident.

Alzoubi said things quickly turned chaotic on Sunday.



"Early when I came in around 9 o'clock in the morning I saw police cars going back and forth. Around 3 o'clock they told us to close the store and they cleared the area. From Country Club Road all the way down to Highway 19 nobody could go back and forth. They shut down the whole highway," said Alzoubi.

That's when Alzoubi started to panic.He said he figured something serious must have happened. He heard about two officers being shot while trying to serve a warrant. As the news developed he learned the alleged shooter was Warren Klinger, one of his customers.



"Really never thought he would do that kind of stuff because he was really seemed like a nice person every morning he would come in and he was very funny, laughing, really out of nowhere that stuff happening," said Alzoubi.

Alzoubi said Klinger would bring his grand kids with him to get coffee and he never noticed Klinger being too upset about anything.

"Sometimes he was in a good mood and sometimes he had bad days but I never thought he was going to be violent," said Alzoubi.

He said they would talk about everything, but he never imagined he would shoot at police officers.

"I was really shocked and I never thought he would do that kind of crime and I feel bad for the police men and their family, it was really heartbreaking," said Alzoubi.

Klinger was also injured in the shooting. He is expected to be released from the hospital and booked into the Grady County Jail.

The officers names have not been released, but I was told one of them is out of the hospital tonight.

The second officer was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City, his condition remains unknown.

