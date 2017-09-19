Audit confirms altered test scores at Oklahoma college

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An audit has found that test results were repeatedly altered for an adult basic education program at Oklahoma City Community College.

The audit was conducted by the Oklahoma City accounting firm Crawford & Associates. The audit found that six of the students who were selected for review had alterations on their scan sheets, including erased and replaced names.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports an investigation was launched in 2016, after a college employee told campus authorities that a supervisor was allegedly altering test scores and enrollment information "to gain money for state and federal grants."

College spokesman Cordell Jordan says the investigation didn't result in any arrests or charges. He confirms the audit's findings but says the altered materials didn't "result in additional funding for the (adult basic education) program."

