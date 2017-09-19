Oklahoma group launches bid for Bill of Rights monument

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Mexico.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Mexico.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.