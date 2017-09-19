Oklahoma group launches bid for Bill of Rights monument

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two former Oklahoma lawmakers are spearheading a fundraising effort to build a Bill of Rights monument on the grounds of the Oklahoma state Capitol.

Ex-Republican state Rep. Gary Banz and state Sen. Patrick Anderson launched the effort Monday to raise about $850,000 to build the structure.

A bill passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mary Fallin last year authorized the privately funded display of the monument.

The Bill of Rights refers to the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, including the right to freedom of speech, the right to keep and bear arms and the right to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.

The monument would be located near the east entrance to the Oklahoma Capitol.

