Duncan man shot during Okmulgee County pursuit

OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man is in the hospital after attempting to run over a sheriff’s deputy on Saturday.

Chris Culberson, 34, along with a passenger were shot and wounded following a car pursuit near Gun Club Road and Mission Road. Culberson drove the vehicle at the officer. The officer then fired several rounds.

Culberson remains hospitalized. The passenger was treated and released. The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for an ankle injury.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the shooting.

