OSBI holds press conference on officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

By Jarred Burk
CHICKASHA, Ok (KSWO) -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Chickasha Police Department held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the investigation and give more details on what happened Sunday afternoon. 

Two officers suffered serious injuries and at least five others suffered minor injuries. You can watch the press conference below.

