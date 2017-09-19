Altus firefighters respond to early morning structure fire

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- There was a structure fire on the 900 block of east Sutherland around 12:30 a.m. in Altus. The home was vacant. However, utilities were turned on.

Altus Fire officials reported seeing flames from the roof. They were able to extinguish the blaze with a half hour. More than half the home was damaged.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. Authorities do not believe it is suspicious.

