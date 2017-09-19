Altus firefighters respond to early morning structure fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus firefighters respond to early morning structure fire

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- There was a structure fire on the 900 block of east Sutherland around 12:30 a.m. in Altus. The home was vacant. However, utilities were turned on. 

Altus Fire officials reported seeing flames from the roof. They were able to extinguish the blaze with a half hour. More than half the home was damaged. 

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. Authorities do not believe it is suspicious. 

    The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.

    Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.

    Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.

