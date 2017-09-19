The latest on the Alton Nolen beheading trial

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Fifteen witnesses have testified in the murder trial of Alton Nolen so far. The trial continues today.



Nolen is accused of beheading Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore three years ago, as well as hurting another co-worker.

Yesterday the district attorney's team focused on the events that led up to the beheading, including testimony from Traci Johnson, who was the other woman who was attacked.

But, in the courtroom today, the focus is expected to be on the more technical side.

"...We'll have more of the technical officers, the crime scene investigators who marked and tagged the evidence. We'll see more crime scene photographs and evidence from the defendant's apartment, car..." explained Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

Mark Vaughan, the reserve deputy who shot Nolen and put a stop to the attack, also testified yesterday. This marks the second week of the trial.

