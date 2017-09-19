Two out of 3 of the safest cities in Oklahoma are in our viewing area!

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- A report just coming out says Elgin is the safest city in Oklahoma for 2017.

Home security company SafeWise says it ranked cities with populations over two-thousand people using the latest FBI crime statistics available from 2015.

It includes violent and property crimes.

Elgin was ranked safest in the state and Walters ranked third. Other area cities on the list include Healdton at 14, Mangum at 15 and Cordell at 17.

