George Strait to perform “Strait Down Route 66” in Tulsa

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- 2017 was the year of Garth in Oklahoma. 2018 will be the year of George! George Strait has picked Tulsa for one of only two arena shows he plans to play next year!

It's being called the "Strait Down Route 66" show and is part of the BOK Center's 10th-anniversary concert series. The Tulsa show is set for June 2nd.

Tickets go on sale a week from Friday. If you’re a fan club member or American Express card holder, you will have access to some special pre-sales.

