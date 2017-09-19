Duncan teacher’s aide sentenced to 10 years for raping teen girl

A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.