Duncan teacher’s aide sentenced to 10 years for raping teen girl - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan teacher’s aide sentenced to 10 years for raping teen girl

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Darryl Stevenson (Source Duncan Police Department) Darryl Stevenson (Source Duncan Police Department)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A former teacher's aide from Duncan is headed to prison for raping a teenage girl.

Darryl Stevenson accepted a plea deal in exchange for a 10-year sentence.

PREVIOUS STORY: Duncan HS teacher's aide faces 2nd-degree rape charge for relationship with minor

He was arrested in Stephens County last November for raping a 14-year-old girl. Then in January, he was arrested again in Lawton with a naked 14-year-old girl in his car.

Stevenson will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence. He will get credit for time served. Once released, he'll have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly