Duncan teacher’s aide sentenced to 10 years for raping teen girl

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A former teacher's aide from Duncan is headed to prison for raping a teenage girl.

Darryl Stevenson accepted a plea deal in exchange for a 10-year sentence.

PREVIOUS STORY: Duncan HS teacher's aide faces 2nd-degree rape charge for relationship with minor

He was arrested in Stephens County last November for raping a 14-year-old girl. Then in January, he was arrested again in Lawton with a naked 14-year-old girl in his car.

Stevenson will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence. He will get credit for time served. Once released, he'll have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.