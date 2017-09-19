FFA officers receive leadership training at the COLT Conference

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local FFA Officers can go back to school with new tips and tools to better serve their chapters. They got some training today at the Southwest Area Chapter Officer Leadership Training or COLT Conference.

"Dare to be Different" was the theme of this year's conference. Elected officers from the 64 high school FFA chapters in the area met at the Great Plains Technology Center to learn leadership skills that they can carry with them after high school.

"No matter what you're involved in, it's important to have those leadership skills to prepare you in life and that's what the FFA is all about,” SW Area Vice President Emilie James.

The COLT Conference is sponsored by PSO as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation.

