Porch package thieves caught on camera in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Porch package thieves caught on camera in Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Police and homeowners in Lawton are asking for help in locating a pair of package thieves who struck at least two homes in the middle of the day. 

The duo stole packages off of the porches within minutes of the delivery trucks dropping them off.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly