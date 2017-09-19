Save Our State Coalition will host “Blueprint for a Better Budget: A Community Conversation” in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Save Our State, a non-partisan coalition of Oklahoma organizations concerned about how recent budget cuts are harming Oklahoma families, will launch their community conversations in Lawton on October 3rd.

Save Our State wants to hear from Oklahomans who’ve been directly harmed by budget cuts to talk through solutions to put Oklahoma communities back on a path to prosperity.

“We’ve seen the big picture of how repeated budget cuts have damaged our state, and we are eager to learn from Oklahomans who deal with these problems every day,” David Blatt, executive director of Oklahoma Policy Institute and SOS coalition member said. “We’ve heard Oklahomans from all walks of life saying they want the Legislature to fix the broken budget and they’re tired of hearing excuses why it can’t happen. They want solutions.”

The event will kick off at the Unity Lawton Center (1502 SW I Ave) with networking and light snacks from 5:00 p.m.

