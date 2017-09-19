Donate shoes to TCA to help raise money for technology in their classrooms

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Trinity Christian Academy is holding a shoe drive to raise money for technology in the classrooms.

“We are excited about our show drive,” said Principal Shelly McKnee. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for technology in our classrooms for students’ use, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations… It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Drop your gently worn, used and new shows off at 902 SW A Ave in Lawton between now and Dec. 8th. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to accept donations. The amount of money raised depends on the weight of the shoes collected.

