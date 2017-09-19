OHP: Alcohol may have been a factor in I-44 accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Alcohol may have caused an accident around 12:30 this afternoon on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near mile marker 47 eastbound.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol authorities, a 2005 Chevrolet Impala departed the roadway. The driver then overcorrected, crossed both eastbound lanes and struck the concrete center barrier. The vehicle rolled one time and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with trunk, leg, and head injuries.

