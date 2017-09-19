Do you know a local artist that deserves recognition? Lawton accepts nominations for cultural awards

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton is hosting an open call to nominate individuals for the Lawton Cultural Awards. The Lawton Cultural Awards recognize outstanding contributions in the arts and/or humanities in Lawton by honoring artists, educators, businesses/organizations, and citizens who have made a difference in our community.

The Arts includes performing arts (e.g. music, theatre and dance), creative writing (e.g. poetry, fiction, playwright, etc.) and the visual arts (e.g. sculpture, architecture, painting, film, documentary, etc.). The Humanities includes history, literature, languages, philosophy, linguistics, archaeology, jurisprudence, ethics, comparative religions, historical or philosophical approaches in the social sciences, and the history, theory and criticism of the arts, as well as knowledge of ethnic folkways.

The six award categories are:

Roma Clift Montgomery Citizen of the Arts

Roma Clift Montgomery Citizen of the Humanities

Educator in the Arts

Educator in the Humanities

Business/Organization in the Arts & Humanities

Artist of the Year

The nomination period will run through November 3rd at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms are available at the Arts & Humanities Division’s office located at the west entrance of McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. The awards will be given at the “2018 Arts for All” luncheon.

The City of Lawton and the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council (LAHC) is also looking for artwork to be considered for the “One to Six” Art Purchase Award. Six pieces of artwork will be purchased from one artist to present to the six people who win the 2017 Cultural Awards. The award is $900 for the six pieces.

For more information, contact the Arts & Humanities Division at 580-581-3470 or 581-3471.

