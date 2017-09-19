Porch thieves steal packages from Lawton homes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -It's a crime so common, it has its own name... porch piracy. It's when thieves steal packages right off of other people's front doors.

And it happened to two homeowners right here in Lawton.

This is one of the homeowners security footage that clearly shows a white car pull up into the driveway, a male walks up to the porch and switches the package with something else. The homeowner says thankfully the items taken were cheap, but the act was costly.

"Oh I was pretty mad," said unidentified homeowner. "I'm going to catch them eventually."



This homeowner, who does not want to be identified, had his cell phone replacement package stolen last Tuesday. He got a notification that it was shipped by UPS at 2:52 p.m. and by 2:53 p.m. it was gone.



"We checked the surveillance camera and realized someone had taken the box and switched it out with another one so we put it on social media," said homeowner.



Something similar also happened to another family Monday. They live about five minutes away.



The Wilkinson's were not at home when the thief walked up to their porch and stole their package, but they do have this security system that detects the motion and sends them an alert right to their phone.



Nick Wilkinson got a notification on his phone that motion was detected at his front door around 1:30 p.m., but he was driving back from Texas and ignored it.



"I wish I would've picked up on that call," said Wilkinson. "Absolutely."



As you can see in the video, the thieves are also driving a small white car similar to the one in the other video.



Wilkinson's package was full of IPhone cases for his family. He says even if the items were worth more, the fact someone would do this irritates him.



"It's nothing to get upset or violent or anything about, but very frustrated to be a victim of a crime whether it's small or large," said Wilkinson. "To have someone take something from you, it makes you feel almost helpless."



The victims say they hope someone will recognize the thieves in the video and turn them in.. In the meantime, they have this message for the porch pirates.



"Crime isn't a life that you should pursue," said Wilkinson. "Big or small. You need to stop. There are alternatives. Small crimes will lead to big crimes which is no life for anybody."

"You're going to get caught eventually," said homeowner. "It's only a matter of time. You can keep doing what you're doing but somebody is going to find you eventually."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.