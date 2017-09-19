New details released in shooting that injured 7 Chickasha officers

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - New information has been released on what led up to 7 officers being hurt in a shoot-out Sunday afternoon in Chickasha.

The officers were engaged in a standoff with 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler who was accused of attempted kidnapping. When trying to serve a search warrant, they saw Klinger opened fire.

On Tuesday, the Chickasha Police Department held a press conference on how the situation unfolded.

"We are here and we are doing our jobs,” said Music.

Emotions were running high as Chief Goebel Music with the Chickasha Police Department spoke about his officers being involved in a stand-off and shoot-out on Sunday.

"Officers began investigating an attempted kidnapping and an aggravated assault and battery where a female had both of her wrist broken and she was trying to escape from her assailant,” said Music.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home on South Fourth Street. When they knocked on the door and began to enter, that’s when things turned chaotic. Music said the suspect Warren Klingler barricaded himself inside this house firing multiple shots sending two to the hospital.

"Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield a 10 years veteran with our department was immediately hit by fire and down. Officer Daniel Ramirez a one and half year veteran of our department was also struck by gun-fire. He was able to continue in the fight until he could no longer continue,” said Music.

During the shoot-out Chief Music said 5 other officers were also hurt



"At least two of those officers were shot in the back one of them was injured and he was treated and released. Mr. Klingler was armed with a semi-automatic rifle,” said Music.

Music said law enforcement stood their ground, shooting Klingler in the abdomen and neck. He eventually surrendered.

Klingler was released from the hospital and booked into the Grady County Jail. He faces several charges including kidnap, aggravated assault and battery and shooting with intent to kill. The investigation is still on going.

Chief Music credits law enforcement from Grady County, Caddo County, Ninnekah, OHP and the Lighthorse PD with helping them get the situation under control.



An account has been set up at First National Bank in Chickasha for the families of the injured officers.

