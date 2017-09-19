A Walk to Remember Stolen Sisters

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Walk to Remember at the Comanche Tribal Complex aimed to shine a light on the missing and murdered indigenous women. The walk on Tuesday night was organized by a woman who saw a need in the southwest Oklahoma community to share stories and memories.

Every step had a meaning. Even the color red and the red dress represents an indigenous woman who is missing or was murdered.

"I really didn't think it was going to be as big as it became," Natalie Wallace, walk organizer said.

Inspired by the movement to know what happened to Savanna Greywind up in North Dakota with her death still a mystery a month later, Wallace started planning.

“The walk just came together on its own,” Wallace said.

Families in Southwest Oklahoma came out to represent the "Stolen Sister" they know.

Like Renea Toahty. Her daughter Ci’Lina’s body was found on the side of a county road at the beginning of the year.

"My daughter is not the only native woman to be included in this group unfortunately," Toahty said.

Also, families who have been waiting for answers for over 30 years came out to the walk. Martha Belle Kadayso's daughters walked tonight in her memory. She went missing in Anadarko.

"First she was missing. But then we never got the answers or anything so we finally had to declare her dead after so many years," Kimberly Kadayso, Martha’s daughter said.

Martha’s other daughter, Felicia Kadayso, said Tuesday night’s walk wasn't all about memories.

"Not all stories are the same,” Felicia said. “But maybe that could help us too to open back up our mother's case."

The outpouring of support for the walk has inspired Wallace to have one like this every year.