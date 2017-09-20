OU President to make "important announcement"

University of Oklahoma President David Boren said in a tweet on Wednesday morning that he would be making an "important announcement" about the future of the university on Wednesday afternoon.

Please join me at 2:00 p.m. today at Holmberg Hall. I will be making an important announcement about the future of the university. -DBo — David Boren (@President_Boren) September 20, 2017

There has been speculation that Boren may be stepping down from his role due to health issues. He underwent heart surgery in March.

We will bring you updates on the story as more becomes available.

