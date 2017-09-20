Police officer shoots deaf man holding pipe in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (AP/KSWO) - A neighbor of a man shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police officer said he was deaf or hard of hearing and often carried a stick to protect himself from stray dogs.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews says officers were responding to a report of a hit-and-run Tuesday night and said they found a vehicle that matched the description of the one in the crash. He says two officers confronted a man holding a pipe near the vehicle. Officers began to give verbal commands to the suspect but he began to come towards the two officers in a "threatening manner." Officers reportedly were not aware at the time that the suspect was deaf.

Mathews says one officer fired a Taser and the other fired a gun. The man died at the scene. He has been identified as Magdiel Sanchez.

Jolie Guebara said Wednesday that she didn't know her neighbor's name, but that he used notes to communicate with her and her husband and often carried the stick when he walked at night.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say a man holding a stick was shot and killed by an officer on the city's southeast side.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews says officers were responding to a report of a hit-and-run around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when they found a vehicle that matched the description of the one in the crash.

Mathews says two officers confronted a man holding a stick near the vehicle. One officer fired a Taser and the other shot the suspect with a firearm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Names of the suspect and the two officers have not been released. He didn't say why the officer opened fire.

Mathews says the officer who shot the man with the firearm was placed on administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.