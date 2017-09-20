City of Lawton to mail new landfill bills to citizens and businesses

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As a result of the network outage, citizens and businesses may have received landfill billings for $0 although they have recently utilized the landfill and received handwritten tickets.

Bills with corrected balances for July 31st through August 19th have been mailed out.

Payments may be made via mail (City of Lawton Revenue Services, 212 SW Ninth, Lawton OK, 73501), by phone at 877-565-3795. Please call the Lawton Landfill at 580-581-3468 or the Revenue Services Division at 580-581-3308 for additional questions.

